The rally was originally announced on Facebook last week after Trump stated on Twitter that he would direct ICE to carry out raids in major American cities to round up and arrest undocumented immigrants. The sweeps were to begin Sunday in 10 urban areas — Philadelphia was not said to be among them — but the president then delayed the action for two weeks, reportedly after an appeal by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. However, members of the administration also indicated that the raids were put off in order to protect the safety of ICE officers.