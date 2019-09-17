A national behavioral-health agency intends to open a shelter that will house up to 42 undocumented migrant children in the affluent Chester County community of Devon.
Angered by the plan, neighbors say they initially learned from workers who were renovating a shuttered Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health property that youths who crossed the nation’s southwest border alone, or were separated there from their parents, would be moving in soon. The detention of those children, deemed “unaccompanied minors” by the federal government, has helped fuel the heated national debate over immigration.
“The staff at Devereux believe it is our moral and ethical imperative to provide the highest quality care for any and all children in need,” Devereux executive Leah Yaw said in a statement Tuesday. “It is unthinkable to Devereux staff that we would sit by and not do everything possible to provide aid, comfort and meaningful supports to hurting children.”
The nonprofit agency plans to use its Stone & Gables campus on Highland Avenue as a “staff secure” facility — meaning extra staff are on duty to prevent children from leaving the property. Initially, neighbors said, they were told that homes would be built on the site.
Yaw said the facility would house mostly boys, ages 12 to 17. The work is still in the planning stage, she said, with no set date for the children’s arrival.
She said the agency has stated to federal authorities that Devereux believes the deliberate separation of families is “an aberrant practice, which should never happen," and would not support or be involved in that. However, conditions at the border can make hard or impossible to determine who is truly “unaccompanied.”
Generally, that term refers to a child who comes to the country without a parent or legal guardian. But lawyers and investigators have reported that children who enter the U.S. with an aunt, uncle or other relative who is not a parent are being separated from those family members.
In recent weeks, Devereux has been running online employment advertisements that describe its plans:
“In response to the humanitarian crisis at America’s ports of entry,” the ads state, “Devereux will be providing short-term shelter care services for refugee children who have come to the United States without their legal guardian.”
News of the shelter generated concern and opposition at a Monday night meeting of the Easttown Township Board of Supervisors, attended by about 40 people.
Yaw told the crowd that “the goal of these programs is to reunite the children with their sponsor in the United States, so this is not a detention program for the children,” Fox News reported.
Fox said Devereaux will get $14 million in government funds to run the program, showing again how the housing of undocumented migrants has become big business in the U.S.
Devereux bills itself as one of the largest and most advanced behavioral healthcare organizations in the country. It was founded in 1912 by special-education pioneer Helena Devereux, and today employs more than 7,500 people and operates 15 centers in 13 states.
An Arizona-based, for-profit agency, VisionQuest, is to be paid $5.3 million over three years to house 60 undocumented migrant boys in North Philadelphia. That project has stalled in court, as city zoning officials have denied approvals, and opposition has grown among neighbors, the teachers’ union and City Council members who say a sanctuary city should not confine migrant youths within its borders.
VisionQuest is planning to open another shelter for unaccompanied migrant youths in Albuquerque, New Mexico, earning at least $2.9 million in federal monies.
Many of the children who the federal government identifies as unaccompanied minors have fled gang violence and poverty in Central America. They have no parent or guardian in this country, and are held by the government as it seeks to place them with relatives or sponsor families.
Juntos, the Philadelphia-based Latino advocacy group, immediately spoke out against opening a children’s shelter in Devon.
“With the backlog in the courts, many kids run the risk of being detained indefinitely,” said Erika Almiron, Juntos’ executive director. “There is no real accountability that happens if people are not aware of these centers being opened in their own backyards.”
Juntos urged the agency to “abandon their plans to lock up immigrant youth.”
Devereux’s job advertisements sought a bilingual youth-care worker, administrative staff, food-service workers, shift supervisors, and a bilingual education director, among other positions, to help “provide extremely high-quality, trauma-informed residential and educational services for refugee children, with intense supports for their social and emotional health.”
The goal, Devereaux said, is to ensure that “every refugee child who receives our services is successfully and quickly discharged into the loving care of their family sponsor,” and in the interim receives medical, therapeutic and educational services “specifically to address the traumas they have sustained during, and often before, their migration journey.”