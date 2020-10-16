Kouyaté was raised mostly by his grandmother in Guinea but moved around because both his parents' jobs required extensive travel. His mother was a French drama teacher and worked in Valencia, Spain, and Marseille, France. His father was a missionary doctor who worked in several West African countries. Kouyaté speaks English, French, Chinese, Spanish, his native language, Mandingo, and dozens of African dialects. In 1996, Kouyaté worked as an interpreter for the United Nations.