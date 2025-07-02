Independence Day road closures in Philadelphia: What to know for the parade, concert, and fireworks

Philadelphia’s Fourth of July celebrations are back — and so are the street closures. From Old City to the Parkway, roads will shut down starting Thursday for concerts, parades, and fireworks as the city marks America’s 249th birthday in grand style.

Expect a performance by the newly renamed Philly POPS with special guest Ben Folds in Independence Park, the return of the Salute to Independence Parade, and a massive Parkway concert headlined by LL COOL J, Jazmine Sullivan, and JoJo — all capped off with fireworks over the Art Museum.

Here’s what to expect if you’re heading to any of the events — or just trying to get around the city.

Road closures for Thursday, July 3 in Philly

POPS on Independence concert

The Philly POPS — performing under their new name for the first time — will take the stage at Independence National Historical Park with their new music director Chris Dragon. Special guest Ben Folds joins the orchestra for what promises to be a standout summer night.

Closures:

12 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Northbound lane on Market Street between 5th and 6th Streets Pedestrian sidewalk closed: North side of Market Street 8 a.m. to noon: 6th Street between Chestnut and Walnut Streets for stage setup for Friday’s Celebration of Freedom Ceremony

Road closures for Friday, July 4 in Philly

Celebration of Freedom Ceremony (8 a.m. to noon)

The official ceremony in front of Independence Hall includes remarks by Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, musical performances by DJ Diamond Kuts and Suzann Christine, and the presentation of the Mayor’s One Philly Award and the Wawa Foundation Hero Award.

Closures:

12 p.m. to 4 p.m.: 6th Street between Chestnut and Walnut Streets for stage removal

Salute to Independence Parade

The annual Fourth of July parade kicks off mid-morning and will bring a wave of rolling closures throughout Old City and Center City.

Parade formation area (6 a.m. to 1 p.m.):

2nd to 5th Streets, between Market and Walnut Front Street (Dock to Market) Chestnut Street (6th to Front) from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Parade route closures (10:30 a.m. until parade ends):

5th to 13th Streets, between Arch and Chestnut JFK Boulevard (Market to 15th) N. Broad Street (JFK Blvd. to Vine) S. Penn Square, 12th and 13th Streets (Market to Vine) Arch Street (13th to Broad) Strawberry Street and Bank Street (Market to Chestnut)

July 4 Concert and Fireworks on the Parkway

The Wawa Welcome America concert returns to the Parkway with a headlining performance by LL COOL J and DJ Z-Trip. Philadelphia’s own Jazmine Sullivan, JoJo, and Alvaro Diaz will also take the stage before fireworks light up the skyline.

Closures from 5 a.m. July 4 to 2 a.m. July 5:

1900 Race Street 1800-1900 Vine Street I-676 ramps at 22nd Street I-76 eastbound off-ramp at Spring Garden Spring Garden Tunnel Park Towne Place (22nd to 24th) 20th Street (Arch to Pennsylvania Ave.) 19th Street (Callowhill to Cherry)

Closures from 5 a.m. July 4 to 4 a.m. July 5:

Ben Franklin Parkway (18th to Eakins Oval) Eakins Oval Kelly Drive (Eakins Oval to Fairmount Ave.) Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive Winter Street (2000–2100 blocks) MLK Drive (Falls Bridge to Eakins Oval) Spring Garden Street (Pennsylvania Ave. to 31st) 23rd Street (Pennsylvania Ave. to Eakins Oval)

Closures from 5 a.m. July 4 to 8 a.m. July 5:

22nd and 21st Streets (Winter Street to Pennsylvania Ave.)

Closures from 1 p.m. July 4 to 1 p.m. July 5:

Arch to Spring Garden, from 18th to 22nd Streets Arch to Fairmount, from 22nd to Corinthian Streets 16th and 17th Streets (Arch to Spring Garden) — if needed for safety 1600–1700 Ben Franklin Parkway — if needed

Fireworks safety closures (8 p.m. July 4 to 1 a.m. July 5):

Kelly Drive (Fairmount to Fountain Green) Lemon Hill, Sedgley, Waterworks, and Poplar Drives

🚨 Note: Some closures may begin earlier depending on crowd size. Local access for residents will be maintained where possible, but expect delays. SEPTA will detour several routes during the festivities.