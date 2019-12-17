Firefighters on Monday night were battled a two-alarm blaze at an industrial facility in Southwest Philadelphia.
The fire between two storage tanks was first reported just after 6:50 p.m. at the Kinder Morgan pipeline facility in the 6300 block of Passyunk Avenue, fire officials said.
The second alarm was struck at 7:15 p.m. It was declared under control around 9 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
Kinder Morgan, which is one of the largest pipeline companies in North America, said in an emailed statement: "Kinder Morgan discovered a fire at a cargo pump located in its Point Breeze Terminal in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Upon discovery, the company shut down the facility and secured the area. The facility has been evacuated and all personnel are accounted for. There are no injuries reported at this time.
“Local emergency responders are on site and the streets surrounding the facility are closed. Kinder Morgan’s emergency response team is mobilizing to the site. The appropriate regulatory agencies are being notified, and an investigation into the cause of the fire will be conducted.”