A look at the career of Nelson Perez, Philadelphia’s next archbishop
Nelson Jesus Perez has been named by Pope Francis to become the 10th archbishop of Philadelphia. Here is a timeline of his ecclesiastical career.
After obtaining master degrees in arts and divinity at St. Charles Seminary in Wynnewood, Perez is ordained a priest by then Archbishop Anthony Bevilacqua.
Perez’s first assignment is a curate at St. Ambrose Parish in Olney. During this time he also serves as assistant director of the Office for Hispanic Catholics.
Perez serves as founding director of the Catholic Institute for Evangelization. The institute, which was based in Hunting Park, had the mission of developing parish-based evangelization teams in North Philadelphia with a special focus on the Hispanic community. In 1998, he was named as chaplain to Pope John Pail II with the title of monsignor.
Pastor of St. William Parish in Lawncrest, a heavily Hispanic neighborhood.
Pastor of St. Agnes Parish in West Chester.
Pope Benedict XVI names Perez auxiliary bishop of the diocese of Rockville Centre covering suburban Long Island, N.Y. The diocese, the eighth largest in the United States, has 1.4 million Catholics and a growing population of Hispanics.
Pope Francis names Perez the 11th bishop of Cleveland. Covering eight counties, the diocese has 700,000 Catholics and, like Philadelphia, has had to shutter churches and schools in its urban core.
Fellow prelates at the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops overwhelmingly elect Perez to a 3-year-term as chairman of the conference’s Committee on Cultural Diversity in the Church.
Pope Francis names Perez the 10th archbishop of Philadelphia, replacing the retiring Archbishop Charles Chaput. With 1.4 million Catholics living in the city and its four surrounding suburban counties, it is the fifth largest diocese in the nation. It is also the Metropolitan See of the Ecclesiastical Province of Philadelphia, which includes the dioceses of Allentown, Altoona-Johnstown, Erie, Greensburg, Harrisburg, Pittsburgh, and Scranton.