A look at the career of Nelson Perez, Philadelphia’s next archbishop

A return to Philadelphia

Pope Francis names Perez the 10th archbishop of Philadelphia, replacing the retiring Archbishop Charles Chaput. With 1.4 million Catholics living in the city and its four surrounding suburban counties, it is the fifth largest diocese in the nation. It is also the Metropolitan See of the Ecclesiastical Province of Philadelphia, which includes the dioceses of Allentown, Altoona-Johnstown, Erie, Greensburg, Harrisburg, Pittsburgh, and Scranton.