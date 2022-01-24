The Philadelphia Inquirer is negotiating a lease that will move it to 100 Independence Mall, the mid-century landmark still often known as the Rohm & Haas building after its original namesake tenant.

The newspaper will occupy 34,000 square feet on the sixth floor of the building, about 60 percent less space than it currently fills at the former Strawbridge’s building at 801 Market St., Inquirer vice president Lydia Hamilton said in an online meeting Monday.

The move is intended to better match the Inquirer’s hybrid work model after workers return from what has been about two years of working from home, Hamilton said. It will also save the paper about $1 million a year, she said.

The new space is expected to open during the first three months of 2023, Hamilton said.

The space is being planned with the expectation that much employee work will continue to be done at home or off-site, with the office being used primarily for collaborative tasks, Hamilton said.

“This is a different way we’re going to be working,” she said. “The idea of the five-day workweek in the office is evolving.”

The Inquirer has operated out of the former department store building at 8th and Market Streets since 2012, when it moved from its longtime home on North Broad Street that’s currently being converted into a police headquarters.

The 100 Independence Mall building was built for chemicals company Rohm & Haas and later bore the name of Dow Chemical Co., which acquired that firm. It’s since been acquired by West Conshohocken-based Keystone Property Group, with financial firm the Macquarie Group as its anchor tenant.