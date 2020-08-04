Last month, Immigration and Customs Enforcement caused panic on campuses when it said international students could not remain in the country if their colleges opted for online-only classes in the fall. The agency has since reversed that stance, but the reversal applies only to students who were enrolled in a college on March 9. First-year students pursing an online-only course load are not able to enter the country, and even those planning to take in-person classes may face travel and flight restrictions and closed U.S. consulate offices. .