PA state police arrest Delaware County man in Blue Route shooting

Pennsylvania State Police said they have charged a 62-year-old motorist with attempted homicide after he allegedly fired gunshots at another vehicle — in which an 8-year-old child was a passenger — on I-476 near the Villanova-St. David’s exit on Friday afternoon.

About 12:30 p.m., state police responded to a report of a shooting on the northbound side of the highway in Radnor Township, Delaware County.

Police said a man, identified by Fox29 as Christopher Foley, of Wayne, fired gunshots at another vehicle while on the northbound side of the highway. Foley’s blue Honda Civic crashed into the other vehicle, driven by a 41-year-old man whose 8-year-old son in the car.

Neither the father nor son were injured, state police said.

An ambulance transported Foley to Paoli Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

Police charged Foley with two counts of attempted homicide and three counts of aggravated assault. During a preliminary arraignment, a judge set bail at $1 million, and Foley was being held at Delaware County Prison on Saturday, Fox29 reported.

The shooting and ensuing accident shutdown the highway for several hours as police investigated.