One man has been arrested and another is being sought in connection with a fatal shooting during a botched drug deal outside a Wawa in Delaware County, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Zymear Jones, 22, of Wilmington, was arrested Tuesday and charged with homicide, conspiracy, robbery, and related offenses. An arrest warrant has been issued for Jahmier Council, 22, on the same charges for allegedly working with Jones to carry out the killings.

Jones remained in custody, denied bail. There was no indication he had hired an attorney.

Prosecutors said Jones shot Nasir Allen, 18, and another man on New Year’s Day at the Wawa on Market Street in Linwood.

Jones and Council had arranged to buy half a pound of marijuana for $1,000 from Allen and two other men, prosecutors said. The group met in the Wawa’s parking lot, they said, and Council got into a car with Allen and the other sellers as Jones stood nearby. But the money Council offered the sellers was counterfeit, prosecutors said, and a fight broke out in the car.

Council fled, and as the other men got out to chase him, authorities said, Jones opened fire, striking Allen and another one of the sellers. The shooting was recorded by the convenience store’s surveillance cameras, and seen by multiple witnesses, according to prosecutors.

Allen was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim, whom police did not identify, was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center to be treated for a gunshot wound to his back.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said his office is committed to holding the suspects accountable.

“The lives of four people and their families have been ruined forever over a half-pound of pot,” he said. “This is a tragic, but all too common, story.”