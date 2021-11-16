Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman officially launched his campaign for governor on Tuesday, casting himself as an experienced legislator who would be a “people-first governor.”

In a campaign video released along with his announcement, Corman spoke into a camera in his hometown in Bellefonte, Centre County, and pledged to protect people’s freedoms and give parents school choice.

“I believe that government has no claims on our individual rights or freedom. Not during a pandemic or any other time,” he said.

Corman, 57, is the Senate’s highest-ranking member and has been in the Senate for 22 years during the terms of five different governors.

He joins a crowded field of GOP candidates in the race for the seat being vacated by Gov. Tom Wolf but is among the best known. Within recent weeks, State Sen. Doug Mastriano (R., Franklin) said he’s forming an exploratory committee and Dave White, a former member of Delaware County Council, launched his own campaign.

The new jockeying comes amid broader signs of GOP strength in this month’s elections, as the party took the governor’s mansion in blue-leaning Virginia, almost knocked off New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, and won at least three out of four statewide judicial races in Pennsylvania. (One race remains too close to call.)

The field also includes former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain, former Chester County Chamber of Commerce CEO Guy Ciarrocchi, attorney Jason Richey, political consultant Charlie Gerow, and Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale. Two other state senators — Dan Laughlin of Erie County and Scott Martin of Lancaster County — have announced committees to explore a run.

But a crowded and costly primary in the Keystone State could slow Republicans’ momentum heading into the midterm elections and strengthen the hand of state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the presumptive Democratic nominee, who has amassed $10 million thus far with no sign of a primary challenger.

Corman’s political future has been the subject of speculation for months among Harrisburg insiders, especially since he ousted Mastriano as the chairman of a committee investigating the 2020 election.

First elected in 1998 and the son of a state senator, Corman has long been seen as a part of the Senate GOP establishment. So he surprised some who know him when he came out in favor of an election review of the sort Trump had been demanding.

Staff writer Andrew Seidman contributed to this article.

This is a developing story and will be updated.