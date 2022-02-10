Almost as swiftly as the news came in that Brooklyn Nets star James Harden had been traded to the Sixers for disgruntled standout Ben Simmons, a billboard trumpeting Harden’s arrival was erected in his soon-to-be new home town.

Less than two hours after the blockbuster trade was confirmed, a billboard was seen from I-95 South near Oregon Avenue, with the silhouette of the famously bearded guard on the royal blue and crimson of the Sixers.

”The Beard is here!” the billboard announced.

On Thursday, the 76ers parted ways with Simmons, the All-Star who had refused to play this season, in exchange for Harden, the player that Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey was in part hired to deliver to Philadelphia.

The team acquired Harden, along with Paul Millsap, from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks. The team agreed to the deal before 3 p.m. Thursday.

The Nets will get the Sixers unprotected 2022 first-round pick and a protected 2027 first-rounder.