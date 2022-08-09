A Montgomery County gym owner said his martial arts training compelled him to join the mob of pro-Trump rioters that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to court filings made public this week.

Jim Robinson, 60, of Schwenksville, told FBI agents that as a fourth-degree master black belt in the Korean fighting style of Tang Soo Do he had always been taught to help people in need of assistance.

But prosecutors now say the “aid” he rendered that day including shoving his way through a crowd into the Capitol Rotunda, dismantling a roped security stanchion and leading chants with his fellow insurrectionists.

He was charged Friday in Washington with federal misdemeanor counts including knowingly entering a restricted area and illegally demonstrating on Capitol grounds. His arrest makes him the 71st Pennsylvania defendant charged in connection with the Capitol attack — a list that includes former police officers, small business owners, several members of the Philadelphia Proud Boys and at least one other gym owner.

Dawn Bancroft, the former owner of Bucks County Elite Fitness in Doylestown, was sentenced to two month’s incarceration last month for participating in the insurrection and filming a video in which she said she’d been looking for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to “shoot her in the friggin’ brain.”

Like her, roughly half of the Pennsylvania defendants have pleaded guilty, mainly to misdemeanor crimes, while dozens more await trial on more serious charges from attacking police officers to playing a central role in the planning behind the attack.

Neither Robinson nor his attorney, Douglas Dolfman, immediately returned requests for comment Tuesday.

But according to charging documents in his case, Robinson admitted during a May 3 meeting with the FBI that he’d illegally entered the Capitol building.

Agents identified Robinson — the owner of King of Prussia-based Robinson’s Martial Arts and Fitness known to his students as “Master J” — in surveillance footage after receiving a tip from a “confidential human source,” the documents say.

Dressed in all black with his gray hair pulled back in a ponytail and his face occasionally covered with a black balaclava, Robinson was pictured among a crowd that pushed its way into the Rotunda’s east entrance. Once inside, security stills show him spending several minutes inside, pumping his fists in the air, shouting, and appearing to lead the other rioters in chants.

At one point, he was caught on camera removing a velvet rope from a security post meant to keep people out of unauthorized areas and holding it over his head like a trophy.

On his profile page with the American Tang Soo Do Association, Robinson said he began training in martial in the ‘90s after two seasons playing football for a Pottstown team. His social media accounts feature photos of him holding an American flag with the logo of the Three Percenters, an anti-government militia, and are peppered with right-wing posts railing against everything from inflation and U.S. relations with Russia to COVID precautions and vaccines.

In his FBI interview, he said he’d initially traveled to Washington with three other people from the Philadelphia area to attend former President Donald Trump’s rally but became separated from them as they joined the crowd marching to the Capitol building.

He maintained he’d entered the building because he’d heard people screams coming from inside and that he was “sucked into” a mob that pushed its way into the building.

“According to Robinson, his training in martial arts had taught him that when people need assistance, he should do what he could to help,” the FBI wrote in charging documents in his case. “Robinson [said he] understood that he was not supposed to be making entry into the Capitol, but he felt he could help people who were crying out.”

If convicted, Robinson faces up to a year incarceration. He remains free pending trial and under orders to stay away from Washington.