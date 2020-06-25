“I said I could not do this + a gun was shoved in my face + said April and I would be killed if I didn’t. They said they were stopping the payments to April. After having diarrhea and vomiting I went home + April was crying. She said they told her the same things they told me. They also said if we went to the police or anybody else they would kill her daughter Kim + then us. It wouldn’t matter who found out they would kill us. Both of us decided to keep it to ourselves.”