A half-naked man allegedly fatally hit a teenager with his car and fled the scene in West Philadelphia late Wednesday night, police said.

Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, the unidentified 27-year-old driver was driving an SUV at a high speed on North 44th Street when he hit a 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man who were in the crosswalk on Lancaster Avenue, police said.

One of the two victims was dragged around 100 feet by the SUV, 6ABC reported.

The 16-year-old, who was identified as James Saunders, suffered severe injuries. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead minutes later. The 20-year-old, whose name was also not released, suffered a broken ankle and was in stable condition.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found thedriver still behind the wheel of the SUV, which was severely damaged. When officers asked the driver to come out of the vehicle, they realized the man was naked from the waist down. Officers also smelled alcohol on the driver, according to 6ABC.

As of Thursday morning, no charges had been filed. Investigators discovered that the SUV the suspect was driving had been reported stolen from Cheltenham Township, New Jersey at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.