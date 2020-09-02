A high-ranking official in the Philadelphia Police Department has been stripped of his gun and is being investigated for allegedly assaulting a man, The Inquirer has learned.
The investigation of Inspector James Smith began after the alleged victim made a formal complaint, a department spokesman said.
“We can confirm that there is an active Internal Affairs Bureau investigation involving Inspector James Smith that was initiated after receiving a citizen Complaint Against Police (CAP),” spokesperson Eric McLaurin said in a statement.
McLaurin said he was “unable to provide details as to the genesis of the complaint” because the investigation is active.
The department’s tight-lipped response in this case stands in stark contrast to how it handled the case of Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna, who was arrested by District Attorney Larry Krasner in June for beating a protester with a metal baton during unrest sparked by the killing of George Floyd.
A week after Bologna’s arrest, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw fired him.
Jan Roh, spokesperson for the DA’s Office said, “We cannot comment on this matter at this time,” referring to the investigation of Smith.
According to a source, the incident involved Smith’s car and took place last month when he was off duty and in front of his home.
At the time Smith was out of work on “injured on-duty status,” as he remains, said McLaurin, who added that his injury is not related to the complaint.
“Inspector Smith was relieved of his duty weapon as part of the initial Internal Affairs Bureau investigation into the CAP. Were Inspector Smith to return to full-duty status, he would be assigned to an administrative position pending the conclusion of the … investigation,” McLaurin said.
Smith, who could not be reached for comment, earns $134,629 a year, according to city payroll records. The investigation was first reported by Serpico News, a Facebook channel operated by former city cop Andre Boyer.