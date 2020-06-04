A Temple University student arrested during Monday’s protests was released from custody Wednesday after video surfaced of a police officer striking him in the head with a baton, and another using his knee to pin the student’s face to the street.
Prosecutors dismissed the charges against Evan Gorski, 21, an engineering student, after viewing the YouTube and Twitter videos, according to his attorney, R. Emmett Madden.
Madden said Thursday that he had been told by court personnel that Gorski was being held on allegations that he assaulted a police officer by pushing him off a bike, causing him to break his hand.
Eight seconds into the 36-second video, Gorski — with his long hair in a ponytail and wearing the Eagles jersey — appears to reach in to separate an officer and a protester, and immediately retreats when another officer raises his baton.
That officer then strikes Gorksi sharply on or near his head and tackles him, while another officer presses Gorki’s face to the pavement by placing his knee on the back of his head and neck.Madden said Gorski required medical treatment.
Inspector Sekou Kinebrew, a Philadelphia police spokesperson, declined to comment Thursday on the circumstances of Gorski’s arrest, but said that the incident is being investigated by the department’s Internal Affairs Division. “The propriety of the tactics employed will be included in that investigation,” Kinebrew said.
“The police were lying,” Madden said. “We had a protest against police brutality and then police brutalize my client and try to frame him for a crime he didn’t commit.”
Gorski could not be reached Thursday.
A spokesperson for District Attorney Larry Krasner declined to comment on the case.
Matthew VanDyke, a former documentary filmmaker who captured footage of the clash, said protesters on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway had been peaceful, and that police started pushing them onto the Park Towne Place apartments property.
“We didn’t even know where exactly they wanted us to go,” VanDyke said. “They just started beating people. It was a bizarre escalation of force that came out of nowhere. The police just went nuts.”
Brendan Lowry, founder of the @Peopledelphia Instagram account, also captured video. He said the small group of protesters were peaceful and that the beating and Gorski’s arrest “felt unprovoked.”
“Their job is to de-escalate violence and protect our right to protest,” Lowry said of police. “In this case, they did the opposite.”
Video shows officers striking several people with batons. The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m., shortly after protesters on the Vine Street Expressway had been teargassed.
“I’ve been in plenty of conflict zones,” VanDyke said, “but I’ve never seen anything like this in America with my own eyes.”
City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart announced Thursday that she would hire an expert to review the city’s response to the civil unrest. “Teargassing our people is not something we’re used to seeing here in Philadelphia,” she said.
Rhynhart, who viewed the video of Gorski’s arrest, called it “disturbing.” She said her report would be made public and would examine the city’s operational and resource deployment, as well as police tactics during the protests.