A South Jersey school janitor who allegedly urinated in students’ food said he was a ‘satanist’ and wanted to sicken the children, prosecutor says

An elementary school janitor accused of contaminating food and cafeteria utensils with bleach and bodily fluids said he was a “satanist” and wanted to sicken students, a prosecutor said Thursday.

In video recordings posted on social media that led to his arrest last month, Giovanni Impellizzeri said contaminating food and items fulfilled a sexual fetish, Assistant Cumberland County Prosecutor Lindsey Seidel said at a detention hearing.

Impellizzeri is accused of spraying bleach on food, spitting and rubbing his genitals on cooking utensils, and wiping slices of bread on his body and returning them to a container. It is believed the contaminated food was likely served to students and staff at Elizabeth F. Moore School in Upper Deerfield Township, authorities said.

Impellizzeri, 25, of Vineland, had worked at the school since 2019. He was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with aggravated assault, tampering with food, endangering the welfare of a child, and official misconduct.

Impellizzeri was also charged earlier this week with distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography. Prosecutors allege he distributed child pornography to others in October.

In addition to the alleged contamination at the school, Impellizzeri bragged about committing other “heinous acts” in at least one other location, a tanning salon where he urinated on a wall, the prosecutor said.

At the hearing Thursday, Seidel argued that Impellizzeri posed a risk to the community and should remain in the county jail pending trial. Superior Court Judge Cristen P. D’Arrigo agreed, finding that there were no release conditions that could be imposed “that would be adequate” to protect the community.

“The facts of the case are appalling,” Seidel said.

Public Defender Emily Bell, who represented Impellizzeri, argued that he could be safely released with monitoring. She said he has strong ties to the community and support from his family.

Bell said Impellizzeri has a long history of mental illness and was undergoing treatment. She said his case is one of someone “screaming for help.”

“Treatment while these acts were taking place?” the judge noted during a brief video conference from his courtroom.

Authorities began investigating after receiving anonymous tips about social media posts that appear to show Impellizzeri in a school setting performing sexual acts with inanimate objects.

A pre-indictment conference is scheduled for Dec. 14 at 9 a.m.