Jason Kelce says Sixers ownership was ‘strong-arming’ Philly on Center City arena proposal

Retired Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce did not hold back when weighing in on the Sixers’ proposal to build a controversial new arena in Center City near Chinatown.

People are likely going to love the arena in 10 years, he said, and they’ll be “really happy there’s this beautiful complex that was developed down there and is a thriving part of the city.”

“But right now, I really hate it,” Kelce said Thursday morning on WIP, a day after Mayor Cherelle L. Parker publicly endorsed the project as dozens of critics from the Gayborhood, Washington Square West, and Chinatown rallied against the decision outside City Hall.

Kelce, who played next to Wells Fargo Center during his 13 seasons as an Eagle, said part of his disdain came down to the owners’ behavior and having seen a similar dynamic play out with the Cleveland Browns and owner Art Modell from his home state of Ohio. Modell infamously threatened to move the Browns when the Cleveland Stadium, which he operated at the time, saw revenue losses after the city’s baseball team moved to another ballpark. When the city couldn’t justify using public funds for a new stadium, Modell took the football team to Baltimore, much to the chagrin of fans.

Sixers ownership had said it would consider a New Jersey proposal with up to $800 million in tax incentives to bring the arena to Camden, where the team trains. A Sixers spokesperson called it a “thoughtful and compelling vision for the revitalization and economic growth of Camden.”

To Kelce, even considering the proposal was reminiscent of Modell, which he described as disrespectful to the city and fans who dedicate their money, efforts, and “lifetime of fandom” to support their team.

“They’re strong-arming the city, what do you do? Do you risk losing the Sixers? It just sucks!” he said.

Kelce went on to express concern for people who might get displaced in Chinatown. The city’s own impact studies have flagged concerns over whether the proposed build would benefit the neighborhood. The studies said half the neighborhood’s small businesses would be expected to lose economically, with only one in five positioned to benefit.

In a follow-up post on X, Kelce doubled down on his desires for the Sixers to stay in South Philadelphia and said he would support the team building a new arena there.

“The renting thing isn’t fair to them,” Kelce said.

Parker is expected to unveil more details of her negotiated agreement Monday, which one Chinatown leader said includes a $50 million community-benefit agreement.

Still, the proposal still needs to be approved by City Council, and Chinatown activists like Debbie Wei of Asians American United have vowed to continue their opposition.

Responding to Kelce’s viral segment, Wei corrected the former Eagle saying “it won’t be built because Chinatown always dominates the line of scrimmage.”