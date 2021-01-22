Sometimes I read [UC Santa Barbara sociologist] Avery Gordon’s work, Ghostly Matters. And you don’t necessarily have to be dead and something tragic doesn’t necessarily have to happen in order for someone to haunt. But I see it as whether it’s ephemeral, or whether it’s everlasting, there are just some people that some people will never be able to get out of their minds or even their mouths. You know, there’s some people where it’s like, they seem to have so much to say about you. You must have really, really left some sort of imprint on them. I think a lot of it has to do with memory.