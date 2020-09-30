The events of that December evening were captured on surveillance footage. Shortly after 7 p.m., McCoy, Corsey, and Ortiz-Carr arrived at the Dunkin' Donuts on the 200 block of Nutt Road. They circled the parking lot in an attempt to ensure they were not under surveillance. The three men, who were in a black Ford Focus registered to Corsey, made contact with Ortiz-Cameron and Farrell behind the store.