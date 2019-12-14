MICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer

KYW reporter Mike DeNardo, left, gets a very warm reception from Jeanne Smith, right, in front of her Pemeberton, NJ home on December 10, 2019, since its been over 15 years since they have seen each other face to face. About 35 years ago, Jeanne Smith sent her co-worker Mike DeNardo a Christmas card that was signed "next year you can mail this card back to me." So the following year, he did. So then she mailed it to him the next year, and then he sent it back to her the following year - and this has been going on for decades. They send the same card, taking turns mailing it. They have had to add pages to the card so they can write new greetings.