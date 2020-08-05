A former city employee with a prominent name in Philadelphia politics admitted in federal court Wednesday that he solicited bribes from those seeking assistance obtaining municipal permits.
Jeffrey Blackwell, the step-grandson of former City Councilmember Jannie Blackwell, told U.S. District Judge Chad F. Kenney that he sought payoffs from customers of a contracting business he ran on the side while he was employed as a fraud investigator in the City Controller’s Office.
Between 2014 and 2015, he said, he used his position to wring more than $22,000 in bribes from homeowners and businesspeople seeking an inside track with the Department of Licenses and Inspections.
Prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence of roughly two years under the terms of an agreement that required Blackwell, 47, of Roxborough, to plead guilty to bribery and tax fraud charges.
Blackwell’s nine-year tenure under former City Controller Alan Butkovitz, ended in 2015, when he resigned after a Fox29 report raised questions about his contracting work on the side. Several customers said he had cheated them out of money while using his position in city government to earn their trust.
Prosecutors say Blackwell leaned on his government ties not only to extort customers but also to draw in business. He encouraged prospective clients to choose his contracting business over less well-connected companies, promising he could smooth the regulatory process for a furniture seller who needed permits for temporary storage while renovating his business or a pair of body-shop owners seeking a city contract to install decals on police vehicles.
Councilmember Jannie Blackwell — who lost the seat she had held representing West Philadelphia for nearly three decades to Jamie Gauthier last year — has said she did not recommend her step-grandson for his job in the Controller’s Office.
Still, she has described him as like a son. Their relation stems from 1972 marriage to the late Democratic Congressman Lucien Blackwell.
Jeffrey Blackwell’s guilty plea comes after a yearslong investigation by the FBI and the City Controller’s Office, now led by Rebecca Rhynhart. He was first charged June 2019 with various tax violations that included falsely claiming a dependent on his 2013 tax forms and failing to file tax returns in the following two years.
The bribery counts came in a superseding indictment a month later. But court records indicate that FBI agents had caught him as early as 2015 in a sting operation involving a cooperating source who posed as a home renovator, seeking a Dumpster permit from L&I.
Rynhart has said she has overhauled the investigative staff of the city’s primary auditing arm since taking the helm in 2017 to ensure a higher standard of professionalism among its staff.
This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.