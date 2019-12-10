I feel like the subjects of my books choose me. When I saw two of his plays at People’s Light and Theater, Seven Guitars and Fences, several minutes into the live performances, I was struck by the dialogue and by the use of really beautiful language. The characters were so fascinating... As with all the other biographies, I’ve found that artists, whatever circumstances they find themselves in and whatever material immediately available to them, they mine that and make it into extraordinary art that is universal. All of his plays, except one, is set in the Hill District in Pittsburgh. But everyone, from Philadelphia to London to rural Texas, can relate to his plays.