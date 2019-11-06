Generally, most house guests are gracious enough to not complain about the bedding situation. If they did have special needs or preferences, they’d likely adjust their visit to not include an overnight or they would stay in a nearby hotel instead. So set up the guest spaces according to what will work for your own household. If you have space for a dedicated guest bedroom, fantastic; it’s even better if there is a bathroom nearby. If not, whatever corner you decide will be fine as long as it offers some privacy and safe, comfortable, and clean bedding.