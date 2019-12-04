A: Making a house feel like home involves much more than just money, it’s very much an emotional investment as well. It’s a little like adopting a pet. To be a home, there needs to be a deeper connection than just the price. Otherwise, a house will always be just the building where you sleep, and even the best location or list of resale-friendly features doesn’t matter. You can learn to love your house and you can make it a home, and that can happen with very little money at all. But it’s OK to change your mind, even something as financially daunting as buying the wrong house or living in the wrong place for you.