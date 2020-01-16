Q: I’m interested in tips for a new home office area. My big desktop computer had broken and my granddaughter gave me her old laptop computer. I am very much looking forward to getting rid of the large desk and other office furniture I needed because I want to turn my old office/guest room into a full guest room. However, I am at a loss for where to store my files, receipts, and supplies including paper, envelopes, and stamps, as well as my printer. I enjoy working wherever I please now, especially in my formal dining room. However I do not want to clutter the table with stacks of paper. How can I keep everything readily accessible as well as organized?