A 23-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and related crimes for allegedly shooting a 4-year-old boy in the hip in North Philadelphia over the weekend, according to police.
Jerrod Miner, of West Oak Lane, was arrested at 10:15 p.m. Saturday, about two hours after the boy was shot inside a house on the 5500 block of North Fourth Street. The boy was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center in stable condition, police said.
Police said Saturday that they believed the shooting was an “accidental discharge” that happened when Miner was inside the house with several people, including children.
Authorities on Monday declined to provide additional details about what happened or to describe how Miner and the victim were connected.
Miner did not have an attorney listed in court documents.