An 18-year-old male has been charged with murder and related offenses in a shooting last week in Browns Mills that killed a 17-year-old male and wounded a 17-year-old female, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said Monday.

Kai Johnson, of Pemberton, turned himself in to police on Friday and was being held at the Burlington County Jail.

On Oct. 18, Pemberton Township police were called shortly after 11:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Snow Avenue and found Malachi Treherne, of Pemberton, lying in the doorway of a residence he was visiting. He was pronounced dead at the scene with two gunshot wounds to the head.

The teen female, who had been shot in the chest, also was found at the scene and transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton. She has since been released.

Investigators said Johnson and Treherne were having an argument inside the house when Johnson allegedly pulled out a gun and shot both victims.

Other people inside the house, including a 2-year-old boy, were not injured.