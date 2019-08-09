A measure of long-awaited relief has arrived for Jersey Shore homeowners who say they’ve been hurt by the state’s 2018 short-term rental tax.
Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law Friday that will exempt rentals arranged directly between the owner and a renter from the more-than-11% sales and occupancy tax. That means informal transactions, such as those made through Craigslist, Facebook, or word-of-mouth, won’t be subject to the fee.
Rentals through websites such as Airbnb or Vrbo will remain subject to the tax.
“The original bill failed to consider the potential danger to property owners who earn a living by selling short-term rentals through traditional informal means, like classifieds or shared social circles,” Assembly Member Eric Houghtaling (D., Neptune), who sponsored the bill, said Friday. “This new law will help those property owners keep their rentals booked through the summer, both for the last few weeks of this year’s season and for every summer to come."
Some upset owners of Shore homes have said they’ve lost money and rentals due to the tax, which was passed to make Airbnb-style rentals subject to the same tax as hotel stays.
While the number of Airbnb stays went up this summer, the number of vacancies showed by Vacation Rentals LBI tripled, according to data from the companies.
“I’m really having a hard time this year because of this tax,” Long Beach Island homeowner Duane Watlington told a Senate committee in the spring. “In the past, we’ve always been fully booked by now.”
The bill had been waiting for Murphy’s signature, but last month the governor indicated he was taking his time. saying on a radio show that “places up and down the Shore are well-rented and well-sold out.”
This story will be updated.