Jessica and Adam had met at a 2015 Halloween house party. She found his Richard Simmons costume delightfully ridiculous. He mistook her for a classmate’s fiancee, and was never so happy to be wrong. The next day, they bonded further over copious amounts of pulled pork. From then on, it was time down the Shore or in the mountains, discovering new restaurants and bands, trips to California and Scotland. They soon loved each other, and, before long, loved each other’s families, too.