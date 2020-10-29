View this post on Instagram

I WOULDNT WISH THIS ON MY WORST ENEMY!! DEVASTATION AT ITS FINEST. MY LIFE WAS PERFECT LAST WEEK. MY MIND WAS CLEAR MY MONEY STRAIGHT MY KIDS COOL MY HOUSE IN MY NAME MY ART POPPING THEN BOOM 5 STEPS FORWARD 1000 STEPS BACK!! @phillyfreeway CAME TO MY SON JANAZAH THEN I GOT THE BAD NEWS WHAT IS THE CHANCES OF THAT BOTH LOSE OUR SONS . FUCK RAP BEEF THATS FAKE SHIT THIS REAL LIFE IVE NEVER BEEN DEPRESSED BEFORE BUT IM NOW. WHEN I FIRST WAKE UP I FORGET THAT IT HAPPENED THEN BOOM THAT SHIT HIT ME LIKE A TON OF BRICK