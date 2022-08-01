The Philadelphia Fire Marshal’s Office has determined a two-alarm fire at Jim’s South Street Steaks Friday that took more than four hours to get under control was caused by electrical wiring.

More than 125 first responders were called to the scene as heavy black smoke permeated the area surrounding Fourth and South streets.

» READ MORE: What we know about the Jim’s Steaks fire

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 9:15 a.m. and were met with smoke. Jim’s owner Ken Silver said the air conditioning had been malfunctioning the morning of the fire.

City inspectors have found the building to be structurally sound and Silver has vowed to rebuild the storefront, which sustained less damage than he initially suspected.

This is a developing story and will be updated.