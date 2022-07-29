Around 100 firefighters, medics, and other support personnel rushed to the iconic Jim’s South Steaks on 4th and South Streets Friday morning responding to a two-alarm fire after smoke was reported coming out of the building.

The Philadelphia Fire Department arrived at the scene shortly before 9:30 a.m. The smoke was potentially coming from the ventilation system, though that has not been confirmed.

Christina Lawlor, an assistant manager at Jim’s, said she arrived to a hot shop at 7:15 a.m. — usually the air conditioning is running — but nothing else seemed to be out of the ordinary until after 8:30 a.m. when it started to “smell like electrical,” she told reporters on the scene.

“We look up and we seen smoke like from where the walk-in is, we see smoke pouring down,” said Lawlor, who instructed all the employees to evacuate, while she shut the main breaker box and called the fire department.

All Jim’s Steaks employees were able to safely evacuate.

The Philadelphia Fire Department asked people to avoid the area, which continued to be covered by dark, heavy smoke around 11 a.m. By 11:30 a.m., the department had additional fire companies at the scene to swap out the first responding units in need of rest after the long exposure to heat.

Jim’s Steaks opened its original location in West Philadelphia in 1939, and the South Street location in 1976.

Photographer Alejandro A. Alvarez contributed to this article.

This is a developing story and will be updated.