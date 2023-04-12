Who is JoAnne Epps, Temple’s acting president?

JoAnne A. Epps was named acting president of Temple University on Tuesday, taking over for Jason Wingard, who resigned from the job at the end of March.

Epps, who has been at Temple for nearly four decades, will serve in the role until the board finds a permanent president — likely until the end of the year, but potentially longer.

Here’s what to know about Epps:

Who is JoAnne Epps?

Age: 71 Where she lives: Shamong in Burlington County, N.J. Where she grew up: Cheltenham Township Where she went to school: She graduated from Cheltenham High School in 1969. She then went on to Trinity College in Hartford, Conn., where she got her bachelor’s degree in 1973, and then went to Yale Law School.

What did Epps do before she was named president?

After law school, Epps served as deputy city attorney in Los Angeles in 1976. She returned to Philadelphia four years later to join the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

She began working at Temple in 1985, and then was named law school dean in 2008.

Advertisement

In 2016, she was promoted to provost, the school’s No. 2 position. Her title also included senior vice president and chief academic officer, and she oversaw academics across the university’s 17 schools and colleges and 12 administrative offices.

What was Epps’ early life like?

Epps became acquainted with Temple early in her life. Her mother was a Temple secretary, who retired in the 1980s. And Epps worked at the university when she was 16 as a cashier in the Temple bookstore.

She was introduced to Trinity College by a young Trinity student who had visited Cheltenham High School when she was a senior to recruit young minority students. He drove her to Trinity for a visit with the dean of admissions, and soon she had an offer of tuition assistance.

She had wanted to become a legal secretary, like the fictional character Della Street on her favorite show, Perry Mason. She almost left Trinity after her sophomore year, she said in a 2016 interview with The Inquirer, because she wasn’t getting the typing and shorthand skills she needed to land that job.

Then a Trinity dean suggested she become a lawyer, something she had never considered.

“I had never met a lawyer, a man or a woman, white or black,” she said in 2016. “I reversed course.”

She went on to have a career replete with leadership roles, noteworthy promotions, and accolades, including a 2015 Spirit of Excellence Award by the American Bar Association, the 2015 M. Ashley Dickerson Award by the National Association of Women Lawyers, the 2014 Justice Sonia Sotomayor Diversity Award by the Philadelphia Bar Association, and is a three-time honoree by Lawyers of Color Magazine as one of the 100 most influential Black lawyers in the country.

How long will Epps be president?

Epps will be president at least through the fall semester and possibly into summer 2024 as the university launches a national search to find the school’s next president.

How much will Epps make as acting president?

Temple did not release Epps’ salary.

As a state-related university, Temple is required to make publicly available its top 25 salaries. It does so every year on the 990 tax form. But there is a lag in information, so the most recent year available is 2020-21.

Some universities, such as Pennsylvania State University, have made their presidents’ salaries available when they were hired. But Temple has refused to do so. The university declined a request from The Inquirer last month to release Wingard’s salary. His salary will become publicly available by the end of May when the 2021-22 990 form is released, the university said.

Could Epps be the next permanent president?

No, Epps has said she will not be a candidate to be Temple’s next president. She said she had planned to retire this year before the board asked her to serve as acting president.

“The university needs a president who it anticipates will have a long tenure,” she told The Inquirer this week.

What does Epps say about being the acting president?

“I am obviously humbled and excited and really looking forward to being able to make a contribution to the university that I so love,” she said.

She also told The Inquirer that she thinks “some part of what gave the board confidence in selecting me is my ability to sort of calm waters.”

What happened to Temple’s last president?

Jason Wingard, the university’s first Black president, stepped down after less than two years on the job at the end of March. His resignation has come during a tumultuous period at the school, where an on-duty police sergeant died in a February shooting and graduate students went on strike for 42 days.

The school has also faced a decreasing student population — a trend seen nationwide — with enrollment falling 14% since 2019 and deposits for next year down 25% compared with the same time last year, according to a source close to the school’s deans.

Wingard had been facing a no-confidence vote by the Temple Association of University Professionals, the faculty union, when he resigned.