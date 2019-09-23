Former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker come calling for campaign cash in Philadelphia Monday, each facing challenges in their bids for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Some of the city’s most prominent political donors are holding a fundraiser for Biden at The Franklin Institute, just two days after a new poll showed the party front-runner slipping in Iowa behind U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
Booker, who represents New Jersey, will be hosted across town at the home of Drew and Rachel Katz, two days after warning his supporters he needs to raise $1.7 million by next Monday or he will have to drop out of the race.
Biden’s fundraising hosts include Comcast Senior Vice President David L. Cohen and attorneys Ken Jarin, Tom Leonard, Steve Cozen, Alan Kessler, and Leslie Miller.
The former senator from Delaware, who has based his campaign in Philadelphia, will once again be open for attack from Warren about his fundraising.
Warren went after Biden after Cohen hosted a fundraiser on the first official day of his presidential campaign in late April. In an email to supporters, Warren knocked the “swank private fundraiser for wealthy donors at the home of the guy who runs Comcast’s lobbying shop.” She also vowed: “Our Democracy is not for sale, and neither is my time.”
That prompted some push-back from Team Biden, most recently former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell, who suggested in a Washington Post op-ed that Warren was “a hypocrite” since he had hosted fundraisers for her senate campaign in 2018. Rendell is expected to be among the Biden supporters at Monday’s fundraiser.
A Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll released Saturday showed Warren leading Biden by 2 percentage points in that state, 22% to 20%, with a margin of error of +/- 4%. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont had fallen to third place at 11% while Booker trailed at 3%.
Booker took the unusual step Saturday of publicly releasing a “now or never” memo describing the dire financial circumstances of his campaign, calling for $1.7 million in donations by the end of the month in order to press on.
His campaign on Monday announced that it had raised $508,629 as of 9 a.m.
“Saturday and Sunday marked the biggest online fundraising weekend of the campaign to-date,” Booker’s campaign announced in a news release.
His campaign is asking supporters to raise $5,600 as “co-hosts” for Monday’s event, or for them to give the maximum allowed federal donation of $2,800 per person as a “sponsor."