Warren has seen steady growth, and Harris has surged and fallen back, but otherwise little has changed. Consider a Quinnipiac University poll out Wednesday. It had Biden leading with 32% support, followed by Warren (19%), Sanders (15%), Harris (7%), and Buttigieg (5%). No one else had more than 3%. Similarly, a USA Today/Suffolk poll went: Biden (32%), Warren (14%), Sanders (12%), and Harris and Buttigieg (each with 6%). Politico/Morning Consult found it as Biden (33%), Sanders (20%), Warren (15%), Harris (8%), and Buttigieg (5%).