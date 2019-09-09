He lost the Senate bid to party-backed Katie McGinty, who then lost to Sen. Pat Toomey. Sestak also ran for Senate in 2010, bucking the party by challenging the anointed Sen. Arlen Specter, who had jumped from the GOP to the Democrats at the urging of former Vice President Joe Biden. He won the nomination, but lost to Toomey. Sestak represented parts of Delaware County in a heavily Republican district from 2006 to 2010. He was also a national security adviser to President Bill Clinton.