On Thursday afternoon, the 76ers released news that was no surprise: Joel Embiid wouldn’t play against the New York Knicks with a left shoulder sprain.
But how long Embid will be out is still not known.
In giving an update before Thursday’s game, a Sixers team official said that Embiid has a left shoulder sprain and that the scheduled evaluation is ongoing. The Sixers, according to the official, hope to know much more about his status within the next 24 hours.
When asked if Embiid had X-rays at the game, the team official said, “The initial testing that he had at the arena (Wednesday) did not show a fracture.”
There was no further update.
Embiid, a three-time All-Star, suffered the left shoulder sprain while being fouled by Cavaliers center Ante Zizic with 49.2 seconds left in the first quarter of Wednesday’s 108-94 loss in Cleveland. He went to the free-throw line and missed both foul shots and appeared to be in obvious pain. The Sixers then committed an intentional foul to get Embiid out of the game.