Embiid, a three-time All-Star, suffered the left shoulder sprain while being fouled by Cavaliers center Ante Zizic with 49.2 seconds left in the first quarter of Wednesday’s 108-94 loss in Cleveland. He went to the free-throw line and missed both foul shots and appeared to be in obvious pain. The Sixers then committed an intentional foul to get Embiid out of the game.