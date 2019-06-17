Because there was no photography or binoculars, the only way for Audubon to study the birds was to kill them. After moving away from Pennsylvania and later going bankrupt in Kentucky, John found work as an art teacher, Rhodes said, and it was during this time that he was inspired to create a multivolume series of all the birds of the Mississippi Flyway, the migration route that goes through the middle of North America. It is used by more than 325 bird species, according to Audubon’s website.