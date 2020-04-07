Ballas’ wife had called 911 to report that someone had broken a flowerpot on her property, police said. She later told police that after making that call, she and Ballas were inside their house when they heard Iavarone continue to scream outside, and that Ballas went to retrieve a .38-caliber handgun from his closet. Ballas only fired the weapon, he told officers, after Iavarone “charged” at him on his front lawn.