John Dougherty verdict: What the jury decided on each count in ex-Local 98 chief’s union embezzlement trial

John Dougherty was convicted Thursday of most charges in his union embezzlement trial.

In all, the jury found the former labor leader guilty on 66 counts including conspiracy, embezzlement, falsification of labor union financial reports, and wire and tax fraud. He was acquitted on two counts — embezzlement and wire fraud — involving $572 in purchases at IKEA made by his nephew on a Local 98 card, as well as a tax fraud count involving his 2012 tax returns.

His codefendant Brian Burrows, the former president of Dougherty’s union, Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, was convicted on 21 counts. The jury found him not guilty of one embezzlement count involving $26,316 in mold and remediation work done at Dougherty’s Pennsport home and later billed to Local 98. The jury also acquitted Burrows of two counts of tax fraud tied to his 2012 and 2013 returns.

Here’s how the jury decided each count of the indictment:

COUNT 1 – Conspiracy to embezzle from a labor union (maximum punishment: 5 years)

An overarching charge that encompasses many of the instances between 2010 and 2016 in which prosecutors say Dougherty and Burrows misspent union funds on everything from home repairs and pricey dinners to groceries and other mundane goods.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

BURROWS: Guilty

COUNT 2 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years)

A count tied to more than $1,500 in repair work done in March 2014 at the home of Dougherty’s daughter, Erin, that prosecutors say was paid for with Local 98 funds.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

BURROWS: Guilty

COUNT 3 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years)

A count tied to more than $3,350 in repair work done in March 2014 at the home of Dougherty’s sister, Maureen Fiocca, that prosecutors say was paid for with Local 98 funds.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

BURROWS: Guilty

COUNTS 5 & 43 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years) and wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

Counts tied to $285 in purchases at Target in October 2014.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

COUNTS 6 & 44 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years) and wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

Counts tied to $136 in purchases at Lowe’s Home Improvement in November 2014.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

COUNTS 7 & 45 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years) and wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

Counts tied to $409 in purchases at IKEA in December 2014.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

COUNTS 8 & 46 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years) and wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

Counts to the purchase of a $470 washing machine for Dougherty’s sister, Maureen Fiocca, in February 2015.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

COUNTS 9 & 47 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years) and wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

Counts tied to $572 in purchases at IKEA in February 2015.

DOUGHERTY: Not Guilty

COUNTS 10 & 48 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years) and wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

Counts tied to $549 in purchases at Target in February 2015.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

COUNTS 11 & 49 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years)and wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

Counts tied to $116 in purchases at Target in April 2015.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

COUNTS 12 & 50 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years) and wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

Counts tied to a $1,379 birthday dinner that Local 98 political director Marita Crawford hosted in Dougherty’s honor at the Old Homestead restaurant in Atlantic City’s Borgata Hotel and Casino in May 2015.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

COUNTS 13 & 51 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years) and wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

Counts tied to $208 in purchases at Target in May 2015.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

COUNTS 15 & 53 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years) and wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

Counts tied to a $473 dinner at Matteo’s restaurant in Howard Beach, N.Y. for Dougherty, Crawford, and Dougherty’s father during a June 2015 trip to view the Belmont Stakes horse race.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

COUNTS 16 & 54 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years) and wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

Counts tied to $68 in purchases at Target in June 2015.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

COUNTS 17 & 55 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years) and wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

Counts tied to $114 in purchases at Target in July 2015.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

COUNTS 18 & 56 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years) and wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

Counts tied to $92 in purchases at Lowe’s Home Improvement in July 2015.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

COUNTS 19 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years)

A count tied to nearly $6,700 in construction and repair work done in August 2016 at Doc’s Union Pub, a Pennsport bar in which Dougherty and Burrows had a financial interest. Prosecutors said it was paid for by Local 98.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

BURROWS: Guilty

COUNTS 20 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years)

A count tied to $2,862 in construction and repair work performed by Massa Construction at a building in Pennsport owned by Burrows and Michael Neill, former head of Local 98′s apprentice training program.

BURROWS: Guilty

COUNTS 21 & 57 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years) and wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

Counts tied to a $587 dinner for Dougherty, Crawford, and Dougherty’s father at Siro’s restaurant in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. during a trip to watch horse racing in August 2015.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

COUNTS 22 & 58 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years) and wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

Counts tied to a $62 meal Dougherty allegedly instructed Local 98 employee Niko Rodriguez to buy for himself and Dougherty’s father at the Anchorage Tavern in Somers Point, N.J. in September 2015.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

COUNTS 23 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years)

A count tied to nearly $5,000 in construction and repair work done in September 2015 at the home of Dougherty’s sister, Maureen Fiocca, that prosecutors say was paid for with Local 98 funds.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

BURROWS: Guilty

COUNTS 24 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years)

A count tied to $4,300 in construction and repair work done in September 2015 at the home of Dougherty’s father, John Sr., that prosecutors say was paid for with Local 98 funds.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

BURROWS: Guilty

COUNTS 25 & 59 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years) and wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

Counts tied to $106 in purchases at Target in October 2015.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

COUNTS 26 & 60 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years) and wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

Counts tied to $248 in purchases at Target in October 2015.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

COUNTS 27 & 61 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years) and wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

Counts tied to a $406 meal for Dougherty, his wife, and his in-laws at The Palm restaurant in Philadelphia in November 2015.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

COUNTS 28 & 62 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years) and wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

Counts tied to $146 in purchases at Target in November 2015.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

COUNTS 29 & 63 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years) and wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

Counts tied to a $387 meal for Dougherty, his wife, his daughter, and his in-laws at The Palm restaurant in Philadelphia in November 2015.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

COUNTS 30 & 64 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years) and wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

Counts tied to a $104 cake purchased for Dougherty’s Thanksgiving dinner at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Philadelphia in November 2015.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

COUNTS 31 & 65 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years) and wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

Counts tied to $205 in purchases at Target in November 2015.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

COUNT 32 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years)

A count tied to $310 in hams purchased from Honey Baked Ham Company for the Christmas dinners of Dougherty, his in-laws, his nephew, and Rodriguez in December 2015.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

COUNT 33 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years)

A count tied to $1,021 in construction and repair work on the heating and air conditioning system at Burrows’ Mount Laurel home in January 2016.

BURROWS: Guilty

COUNT 34 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years)

A count tied to $4,300 in construction and repair work done in September 2015 at the home of Dougherty’s father, John Dougherty Sr., that prosecutors say was paid for with Local 98 funds.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

BURROWS: Guilty

COUNT 35 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years)

A count tied to $986 in construction and repair work done in January 2016 at Doc’s Union Pub.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

BURROWS: Guilty

COUNT 36 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years)

A count tied to $758 in construction and repair work done in January 2016 at the Somers Point, N.J., home of Dougherty’s father.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

BURROWS: Guilty

COUNT 37 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years)

A count tied to $5,666 in construction and repair work done in February 2016 at Burrows’ Mount Laurel home.

BURROWS: Guilty

COUNTS 38 & 66 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years) and wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

Counts tied to a $216 dinner at Butcher and Singer steakhouse in Philadelphia for Dougherty’s wife and sister, Maureen Fiocca, in April 2016.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

COUNT 39 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years)

A count tied to a $26,316 in construction and repair work done in May 2016 at Dougherty’s Pennsport home.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

BURROWS: Not guilty

COUNT 40 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years)

A count tied to a $2,208 in construction and repair work done in May 2016 at Burrows’ Mount Laurel home.

BURROWS: Guilty

COUNT 41 – Embezzlement of labor union assets (maximum punishment: 5 years)

A count tied to a $425 birthday dinner for Tommy Rodriguez, Crawford’s son and a Local 98 employee, from Francoluigi’s restaurant in Philadelphia in June 2016.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

COUNT 67 – Wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

A count tied to $2,000 in purchases at Brooks Brothers made on the credit card of New Gen 1 PAC, the political action committee of South Philadelphia’s First Democratic Ward, in December 2015.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

COUNT 68 – Wire fraud (maximum punishment: 20 years)

A count tied to a $437 birthday dinner for Crawford at Palladino’s restaurant in Philadelphia paid for with the New Gen 1 PAC credit card in July 2016.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

COUNT 70 – Falsification of a labor union financial report (maximum punishment: 1 year)

A count tied to alleged misrepresentations on Local 98′s 2015 annual financial filing with the U.S. Department of Labor.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

BURROWS: Guilty

COUNT 71 – Falsification of a labor union financial report (maximum punishment: 1 year)

A count tied to alleged misrepresentations on Local 98′s 2016 annual financial filing with the Labor Department.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

BURROWS: Guilty

COUNT 72 – Falsification of a labor union financial records (maximum punishment: 1 year)

A count tied to alleged misrepresentations on expense reports from 2015 and other financial paperwork required to be maintained by Local 98.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

BURROWS: Guilty

COUNT 73 – Falsification of a labor union financial records (maximum punishment: 1 year)

A count tied to alleged misrepresentations on expense reports from 2016 and other financial paperwork required to be maintained by Local 98.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

BURROWS: Guilty

COUNT 74 – Filing false tax returns (maximum punishment: 3 years)

A count tied to Dougherty’s alleged failure to report $20,544 in free renovations and repairs he received at his home, his sister’s home, and Doc’s Union Pub on his 2012 tax returns.

DOUGHERTY: Not guilty

COUNT 75 – Filing false tax returns (maximum punishment: 3 years)

A count tied to Dougherty’s alleged failure to report $17,839 in free renovations and repairs he received at his home, the homes of his father, his sister, his daughter and a coworker and Doc’s Union Pub as well as $27,678 in Local 98 funds he allegedly took for his personal use on his 2013 tax returns.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

COUNT 76 – Filing false tax returns (maximum punishment: 3 years)

A count tied to Dougherty’s alleged failure to report $10,889 in free renovations and repairs he received at the homes of his father, his daughter and Doc’s Union Pub as well as $46,447 in Local 98 funds he allegedly took for his personal use on his 2014 tax returns.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

COUNT 77 – Filing false tax returns (maximum punishment: 3 years)

A count tied to Dougherty’s alleged failure to report $28,879 in free renovations and repairs he received at his home, the homes of his father and daughter and Doc’s Union Pub as well as $63,392 in Local 98 funds he allegedly took for his personal use on his 2015 tax returns.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

COUNT 78 – Filing false tax returns (maximum punishment: 3 years)

A count tied to Dougherty’s alleged failure to report $28,848 in free renovations and repairs he received at his home as well as $27,440 in Local 98 funds he allegedly took for his personal use on his 2016 tax returns.

DOUGHERTY: Guilty

COUNT 79 – Filing false tax returns (maximum punishment: 3 years)

A count tied to Burrows’ alleged failure to report $28,410 in free renovations and repairs he received at his home, the building he owned in Pennsport with Neill and Doc’s Union Pub on his 2012 tax returns.

BURROWS: Not guilty

COUNT 80 – Filing false tax returns (maximum punishment: 3 years)

A count tied to Burrows’ alleged failure to report $9,695 in free renovations and repairs he received at his home, the building he owned in Pennsport with Neill and Doc’s Union Pub on his 2013 tax returns.

BURROWS: Not guilty

COUNT 81 – Filing false tax returns (maximum punishment: 3 years)

A count tied to Burrows’ alleged failure to report $12,886 in free renovations and repairs he received at his home, the building he owned in Pennsport with Neill and Doc’s Union Pub on his 2014 tax returns.

BURROWS: Guilty

COUNT 82 – Filing false tax returns (maximum punishment: 3 years)

A count tied to Burrows’ alleged failure to report $11,662 in free renovations and repairs he received at his home, the building he owned in Pennsport with Neill and Doc’s Union Pub on his 2015 tax returns.

BURROWS: Guilty

COUNT 83 – Filing false tax returns (maximum punishment: 3 years)

A count tied to Burrows’ alleged failure to report $2,208 in free renovations and repairs he received at his home on his 2016 tax returns.

BURROWS: Guilty