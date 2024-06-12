Sen. John Fetterman was speeding and ‘at fault’ for crash on his 16th wedding anniversary

Sen. John Fetterman (D., PA) was “at fault” for a recent car crash in Maryland where he was found to have been speeding before ultimately rear-ending another vehicle on Sunday, according to a Maryland State Police report.

Fetterman, his wife Gisele Fetterman and the other driver, a woman from Pennsylvania, were sent to the hospital after the crash, which occurred around 7:45 a.m. Both vehicles — Fetterman’s Chevrolet Traverse and the woman’s Chevrolet Impala — were towed after Fetterman allegedly passed the woman’s car at a “high rate of speed, well over the posted speed limit.”

Fetterman rear-ended her car just before the exit for I-68 in Hancock, Md, between Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The speed limit was 70 mph.

Fetterman and his wife were evaluated at a local hospital “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a statement issued Monday by Carrie Adams, the senator’s spokesperson.

The police report listed the extent of damage for both parties as “disabling.”

Fetterman was treated for a bruised shoulder, and the couple was discharged Sunday afternoon, Adams said. Sunday was the Fettermans’ 16th wedding anniversary, according to the junior senator who posted Monday evening about the crash.

No citations were issued and the Maryland State Police is investigating. Fetterman nor the woman were tested for being under the influence of any alcohol or substances.

A spokesperson for Fetterman did not immediately respond to The Inquirer’s request for comment on Wednesday.