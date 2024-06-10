John Fetterman, Gisele Fetterman were involved in a car crash on Sunday

Sen. John Fetterman (D., Pa.) and his wife Gisele Fetterman were involved in a car crash on Sunday morning.

Fetterman was driving a Chevrolet Traverse and struck the rear of a Chevrolet Impala around I-70 at I-68 in Hancock, Md., which is between Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Both vehicles were traveling west, according to Maryland State Police.

It’s unknown why Fetterman hit the back of the vehicle, and no citations have been issued, though an investigation is ongoing, according to state police.

The driver of the Impala and a passenger in Fetterman’s car were taken to War Memorial Hospital in West Virginia by ambulance.

Fetterman and his wife were evaluated at a local hospital “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a statement from Carrie Adams, the senator’s spokesperson.

Fetterman was treated for a bruised shoulder, and the couple was discharged Sunday afternoon, Adams said.

“They are doing well and happy to be back in Braddock,” Adams continued.

Adams did not provide further information, including what caused the senator to strike the back of the other vehicle.

Fetterman, an avid poster on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, has not posted about the incident.