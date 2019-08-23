Hickenlooper, who dropped out Aug. 15, announced he’d instead run for Senate against Republican incumbent Cory Gardner — a move that many in the party, desperate to take back the Senate, were pushing him to make. Inslee, who focused his campaign on climate change but failed to qualify for an upcoming CNN town hall event on the topic, said Thursday that he’d run for a third term as governor. Neither was on track to qualify for the next round of presidential debates, Sept. 12 and 13 in Houston.