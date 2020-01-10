Johnson, a member of Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 57, was the third worker since 2012 killed or seriously injured on a job site managed by Agate Construction Co. of Clermont, Cape May County. Michael McQuade was killed in February 2013, and Patrick Montgomery lost most of his left hand in April 2012, said attorney Brian Fritz, who won sealed settlements in those cases and represented Johnson’s family with Kevin Durkan, both of the law firm Fritz & Bianculli.