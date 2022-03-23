The former principal of Our Lady of Mercy Regional Catholic School was charged this week with stealing more than $25,000 from the Maple Glen school, using its credit card to pay for personal expenses including rent, restaurant meals, and a vacation, officials said Wednesday.

John C. McGrath, 56, of East Norriton — who the archdiocese said worked as a Philadelphia police officer before becoming principal at Our Lady of Mercy in 2014 — was charged Tuesday with multiple felonies, including theft by unlawful taking and theft by deception, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. Officials said he made multiple transactions using the Catholic school’s credit card or accounts linked to the card, including five rent payments for his home.

He also used the card 76 times for personal charges for restaurants and bars, DoorDash, Uber, hotel stays, and purchases on Amazon for clothing and housewares, “some of which were gifted to a teacher at the school,” the district attorney’s office said. It also said McGrath used the card for a “nonexistent conference” that was instead a vacation to Washington, D.C., for him, his brother and a teacher at the school.

Officials also said McGrath in mid-2020 collected $1,200 from school families to buy “OLM Strong” T-shirts but never transferred the money from his personal Venmo account to the school.

McGrath couldn’t be reached Wednesday. The school referred questions to the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, which said that McGrath was placed on leave from Our Lady of Mercy in October 2021 and terminated the next month.

“During the period of Mr. McGrath’s leave a detailed review of school financial records confirmed suspected irregularities pertaining to usage of the school’s credit card and violations of school policy,” archdiocese spokesperson Ken Gavin said. He said the “irregularities” involved McGrath’s use of the card for personal expenses — incidents that “took place primarily during the summer and fall of 2021 and resulted in approximately $30,000 of unauthorized expenditures.”

Although Gavin said McGrath was a Philadelphia police officer prior to working in education, the Philadelphia Police Department could not immediately confirm McGrath’s employment Wednesday.

County officials said the archdiocese contacted Upper Dublin police Nov. 4, prompting a police investigation. McGrath was arrested Tuesday and charged with seven felonies and one misdemeanor.

“These criminal charges are serious and disturbing,” Gavin said. “The school will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as the criminal matter enters its next phase and will seek full restitution.”

McGrath was released on $50,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 1.