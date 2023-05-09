A Chester County man sexually abused multiple children over 20 years, DA says

A West Whiteland Township man preyed on children for 20 years, prosecutors said, sexually assaulting them and forcing them to perform sex acts.

Four people have come forward to say that John P. Stevens abused them, and investigators say they fear that there may be others.

Stevens, 54, has been charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child, endangering the welfare of children and related crimes for assaulting the four, who were between 5 and 8 years old at the time of the incidents, police said. Two of the victims were assaulted recently, police said, and their mother’s report of that abuse at Stevens’ home in the township started the investigation.

In the course of that inquiry, detectives learned of two additional victims, now adults, who told investigators Stevens had assaulted them two decades ago, according to West Whiteland Police Det. Scott Pezick.

“With that gap in time, you have to wonder if there more victims there,” Pezick said Tuesday. “It’s possible he had the opportunity to commit crimes against others.”

Stevens remains in custody, in lieu of $750,000 bail. There was no indication he had hired an attorney.

Police in West Whiteland first learned of the alleged abuse on April 10, when the mother of two of the victims filed a report against Stevens.

One victim, a 5-year-old girl, said Stevens assaulted her at his home and threatened to kill her if she told anyone, according to the affidavit of probable cause for Stevens arrest. A second victim, a 7-year-old boy, said Stevens groped while he showered, then layin bed with him afterward with his shirt off.

Detectives later learned of additional assaults that took place decades ago, Pezick said.

One woman told investigators that when she was 5 years old, Stevens forced her to perform sex acts, the affidavit said. She also said she was raped by a 13-year-old boy while the two of them were left alone at Stevens’ home on Bala Terrace West.

And a man told detectives that when he was between the ages of 6 and 8, Stevens forced him to lie beside him and touched him inappropriately, according to the affidavit.

In the course of investigating these allegations, detectives seized computers, film cameras and other devices from Stevens’ home and discovered suspected child pronography, Pezick said. As a consequence, he said, additional charges may be filed.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact West Whiteland Township Police at 610-363-0200.