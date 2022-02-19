A former principal in the Upper Darby School District has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student, Delaware County officials have announced.

Jonathan Wisneski, 43, who is also a former teacher with the district, has been charged with assaulting the student while he was principal of Primos Elementary School in Clifton Heights, a post he left in 2018, 6ABC reported.

Wisneski was most recently employed by Devereux CARES (Center for Autism Research & Educational Services) in Downingtown, but a company spokesman said he was put on leave Friday upon learning of the charges, according to 6ABC.

Wisneski was arraigned on two counts each of institutional sexual assault, indecent assault, and endangering the welfare of children. He was being held on $150,000 bail.

A forensic expert who interviewed another child also came forward with similar allegations, the station reported.

A letter from Upper Darby Schools Superintendent Daniel McGarry sent home to parents and posted on the district Facebook page said some allegations were made about Wisneski’s interactions with staff and students four year ago. He wrote the district “completed all required reports and documentation with appropriate county and state agencies and the Upper Darby Police Department. The School District addressed this personnel matter appropriately with the information we were provided after a full investigation and input by all parties.”

However, he said he learned recently that “new information” had been obtained by local police and child welfare officials, and he said the school district is cooperating with the investigation.

“We are encouraging anyone with additional information about this individual and inappropriate contact with children to please come forward,” McGarry wrote. “Contact the principal as soon as possible with this information or the Upper Darby Police.”