Joseph Bologna Jr., a high-ranking Philadelphia Police inspector, was charged Monday with assaulting a Temple University student during protests last week over the police killing of George Floyd. The case centers on a video posted on social media depicting Bologna and other officers using their batons while aggressively responding to a group of demonstrators.
Prosecutors say the videos show Bologna, a 31-year-veteran of the force, striking Temple University student Evan Gorski, 21, on his head. John McNesby, the head of the city’s police union, contends the video shows the inspector hitting Gorski on the shoulder.
Below is the complaint that led to Bologna’s arrest Monday, followed by one of the videos it references: